Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

SHOO opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

