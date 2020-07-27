Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 253.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.12.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $985.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.