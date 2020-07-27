Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

