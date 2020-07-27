Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284,377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

