Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $42.38 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

