Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $42.38 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

