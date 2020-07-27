Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

