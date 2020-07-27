SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded SilverBow Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. Equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.