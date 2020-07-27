Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of TACO opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 45.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

