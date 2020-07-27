Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $232.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

