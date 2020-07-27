EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.84.

EOG stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,784,000 after buying an additional 1,472,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after buying an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after buying an additional 636,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

