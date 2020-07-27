Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Relx has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Relx by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Relx by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 659,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Relx by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.