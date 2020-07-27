Mizuho Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $125.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.90.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.48 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,012,000 after buying an additional 271,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,527,000 after buying an additional 112,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after buying an additional 2,056,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,599,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,817,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.