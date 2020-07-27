Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank restated their hold rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $117.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.77.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $96,454,000 after buying an additional 285,276 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

