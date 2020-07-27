Total (NYSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE TOT opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth about $222,336,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Total by 991.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $44,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Total by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Total by 3,447.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 466,686 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

