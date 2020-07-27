Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.20 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,443 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $264.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

