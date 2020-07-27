Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,461 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,612 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $142.49 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $196,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,827.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.