Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $193.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $196.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Cfra decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

