Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,217 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,013,000 after buying an additional 44,129 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $165.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

