Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,826,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

PEAK opened at $26.24 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

