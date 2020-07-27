Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.46% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.