Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 28,971 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.