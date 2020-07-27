Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $184.34 on Monday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $198.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.88, a P/E/G ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.