Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $929.81 on Monday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,074.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $900.76 and a 200-day moving average of $621.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.