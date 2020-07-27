Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

RPG stock opened at $134.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $138.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

