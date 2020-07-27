Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $172.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.