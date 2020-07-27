Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,428 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $195.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

