Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,928.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,058.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $210.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

