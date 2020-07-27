First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.38 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Dover worth $49,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

NYSE DOV opened at $105.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

