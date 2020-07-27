First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $46,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 117,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

