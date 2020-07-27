7,830 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

