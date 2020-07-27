Thescore (SCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Thescore (CVE:SCR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

Thescore has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a market cap of $267.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26.

Thescore Company Profile

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

Earnings History for Thescore (CVE:SCR)

