Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $304.00

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $304.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a 200 day moving average of $244.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $280.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 257,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after acquiring an additional 44,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

