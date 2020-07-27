Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,890 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

