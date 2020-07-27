Deutsche Bank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $302.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $271.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $280.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

