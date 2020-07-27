Deutsche Bank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $302.00

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $271.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $280.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,461 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,461 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co.
Healthpeak Properties Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Healthpeak Properties Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report