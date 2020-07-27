Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq stock opened at $130.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,112 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

