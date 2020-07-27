NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NTGR opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $899.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $77,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,654 shares of company stock worth $844,999. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NetGear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NetGear by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in NetGear by 14.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,106,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 138,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NetGear by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

