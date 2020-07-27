$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NYSE TPX opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

