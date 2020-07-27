Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.35). Copa reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 381.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($5.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.77) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. Copa’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Copa to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

CPA stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 46.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 31,015.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

