Analysts Anticipate Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Icon posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on ICLR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $185.06 on Friday. Icon has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $199.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 5.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Icon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after acquiring an additional 125,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Icon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

