Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.82. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,029,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,403,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 804.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,845,000 after buying an additional 1,380,151 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,372,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 803,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

