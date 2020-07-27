Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Plexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Plexus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Plexus has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $145,064.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Plexus by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

