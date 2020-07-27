Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OZK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

NASDAQ OZK opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $8,440,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 274,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.