Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ (PIRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Jul 27th, 2020

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

