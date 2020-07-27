Needham & Company LLC Raises Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $82.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

PLXS opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $739,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,963. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 1,231.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Plexus by 201.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

