Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.85.

PRTK opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $201.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 542,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,341.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock worth $154,510. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 68,644 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

