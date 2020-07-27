Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.63.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $4,769,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

