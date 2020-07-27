KeyCorp Boosts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $22.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. The company had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $113,288,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

