Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.29. Verisign reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,895 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 121.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,854,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 1,030.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,343 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verisign by 46.2% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 51.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 879,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 297,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.84. Verisign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

