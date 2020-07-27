Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 713,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

